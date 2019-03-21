MYO, New Amsterdam Central Mosque, Diamond New Scheme Masjid triumph

Muslim Youth Orgainsation (MYO), New Amsterdam Central Mosque and Diamond New Scheme Masjid recorded victories when play in the MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs softball cricket continued last Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue.

MYO registered an eight-wicket win over the New Amsterdam Central Mosque. New Amsterdam Central Mosque won the toss and batted first, reaching 114-7 before their allotted 15 overs expired. Middle-order batsman Safraz Kassim led the attack for the visitors with 27 not out including one four and one six while Richard Kellowan scored 23 (1×4, 1×6) and opener Keon DeJesus 20 with one four and one six. Timur Mohamed and Bharat Parboo finished with two wickets each.

Needing to score at 7.66 runs per over, MYO raced to the target in 13.1 overs. Chien ‘Shaheed’ Gittens and Javed Kayume led the chase. Gittens, who hit one four and two sixes made 29 while Kayume, who exploded with four sixes, three of which were consecutive, finished with a game-high 37. Mohamed and Richard Latiff continued to attack after the departure of the openers to add 23 and 22 respectively.

New Amsterdam vs New Mosque

New Amsterdam won the toss and decided to take the field. New Mosque started badly losing wickets at regular intervals and could only muster 115-7. Rahim Ally finished with 60 not out. New Amsterdam were in a no nonsense mood and struck off the runs in 7.5 overs losing only one wicket in the process. Raymond Mohamed blasted 50 not out while the inform Kieon De Jesus made an unbeaten 32. The lone wicket to fall was that of Carl Gilgeous for 29.

LBI vs Diamond New Scheme

Diamond New Scheme batted first and made a massive score of 224 for the loss of five wickets. Rawle Reid made 60 not out and was supported by Ameer Khan 55 and Safraz Mohamed 43.Bowling for LBI was Kevin Persaud with two wickets and Saheed Khan, Raymond Haniff and Safraz Ali with one apiece.

LBI in their reply fell short by 113 runs ending up with 111-8. Zaman Ali and F. Ally made a 32 and 28 respectively. Ajay Kishan and Ameer Khan were the wreckers with the ball picking up four and two wickets respectively. The competition continues today.

At 09:00hrs Tuschen Train Station Masjid will play Diamond New Scheme and at 11:30hrs Corneila Ida/Hague will take on New Mosque.