Jagdeo vows to turn up heat on Gov’t following constitutional deadline -says President Granger loses immunity after today

“We will make life very uncomfortable for those who are occupying offices illegally; who have been violating our Constitution, and who in their self-interest will push our country into a crisis.”

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the pressure is set to increase on the Coalition Government after today’s (March 21, 2019) Constitutional deadline.

Jagdeo has been accusing the Government of ignoring the constitutional provision by failing to call elections in accordance with the Constitution and the decision of the High Court.

In addition to the passage of the motion, the Court had ruled that the no-confidence vote cast on December 21, 2018, is irreversible. It upheld the argument that the 33-32 vote is a majority of all the elected (65) members of the National Assembly on a vote of no-confidence.

Quoting the constitution, the Court ruled “Notwithstanding its defeat, the Government shall remain in office and shall hold an election within three months, or such longer period as the National Assembly shall by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the votes of all the elected members of the National Assembly determine, and shall resign after the President takes the oath of office following the election.”

With no agreement of the Opposition as it relates to an extension of the current Government’s time in office before the constitutional deadline which expires today, Jagdeo has been arguing that APNU+AFC Government, including the President, is no longer lawfully in place.

Addressing media operatives at his weekly press briefing yesterday, the Opposition Leader sought to reassure his supporters that the party will not let up on the Government easily.

“We will make life very uncomfortable for those who are occupying offices illegally; who have been violating our Constitution, and who in their self interest will push our country into a crisis.”

Additionally, Jagdeo said that the PPP has already taken steps to have international sanctions imposed on “the illegal government.”

“We will continue to seek international condemnation of this government. We have already sought those sanctions. We have written to a number of international organizations arguing for non-recognition of this government after March 22.”

The PPP Chairman noted that the Party will continue push for sanctions against officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)

“We will continue to seek sanctions against the Chairman and three opposition Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) who we are convinced are in a plot with the government to delay the elections and to violate the constitution.”

Jagdeo said nonetheless that the party will not use any form of violence to ensure that the constitution is upheld.

“I want to reassure our party supporters and well wishers that we are very different from the PNC, we will not burn a single building in the city or the country as they did, and we will not destroy any public infrastructure. We will not beat people in the street or harass them.

“We will not do anything that will harm public servants, policemen, soldiers, doctors, teachers or anyone from going about their business or keeping our country going on daily basis. Our target will be narrowly focused on the illegal Government—the President and illegal Ministers.”

In this regard, the Opposition Leader said that party will take additional political steps, host countrywide protests and use the political means necessary to expose the Coalition Government as illegal and undemocratic.