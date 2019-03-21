Guyana put in credible performance at SA Beach volleyball competition in Argentina

Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana is participating in the South America Beach Volleyball Competition which is being played in Argentina. They played in zone 3 with countries Ecuador (1) Chile (1) and Chile (2).

The Guyanese pair of Juan Valazquez and Vance Harding in action.

The Guyanese pair of Juan Valazquez and Vance Harding represented the country in the competition which was played from the 11th to the 18th March.
According to delayed reports, the pair has so far played three matches, two on the first day and one on the second day. Although losing all of their matches they have gave a good account of themselves. They first took on the much more experienced Ecuador (1) team and lost by 2-0 with the scores being 21- 12, 21-12. In their next encounter against the Chilean 1 team which is the No3 ranked team in South America, they put up a creditable showing before losing 2-0, the score being 21-12, 21-14.
At one stage the Guyanese duo was going neck and with their Chilean Counterparts in the second set with the scores locked at 10 all until the Guyanese faltered allowing the more seasoned Chileans to power away for the win.
In their game against the Chilean No2 team, the Guyanese lasses put in a spirited performance but still lost 2-0 despite good attacking and defence plays, by both Harding and Valazquez. Scores read 21-17 and 21-12.
According to reports the humidity and experience got the better of the Guyana pair.
The Guyanese pair is being accompanied by Volleyball stalwart and President of The Guyana Volleyball Association Levi Nedd who is serving as Manager /Coach. (Samuel Whyte)

 

