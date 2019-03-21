Guyana clash would be complicated match – Belize Captain, Woodrow West

On arrival in Guyana yesterday afternoon, Captain of the Belize Jaguars, the nations senior national team that would be facing Guyana’s Golden Jaguars on Saturday said that the match would be a complicated affair.

Woodrow West said that while not knowing anything about Guyana, it is a good opportunity to visit the country and they are here to play an important game that both nations need to win.

“We come here to do our job and try to win. It’s going to be a hard game and we want to win.”

West, who is a Goalkeeper and ply’s his trade in Honduras, informed that the team have four overseas based players including himself. But while West has said that they do not know anything about Guyana his Assistant Head Coach Dale Pellayo has been quoted otherwise on the Love News website.

Following is the comment Pelayo made: This group of players have been together since the first World Cup. The older players have been there and we have added our younger talented players to join the senior guys and so we have been training and preparing since the preparation of the first game and the training continues. We are ready, prepared and confident that we are going to go into Guyana and make history once again for Belize. Definitely we have studied Guyana, we have seen how they played in their games and we have studied them on tapes. They are physical and fast like most Caribbean countries, you know that these countries are physical.

They are just like us but I believe we are more technical than them and that is what we have been working on, holding position of the ball. Holding the position of the ball will give us opportunity to have more looks at goals and more looks at goals well then for sure one will come. For us in Belize it is just the win, we do not need to really focus on goals. We need the three points which will put us at nine which will put us in the bracket of the top ten in making it to the Gold Cup so we are not pressured by any other country to beat a team by any score. We are going to Guyana and 1-0 will give us the three points to make history once again.”

Midfielder Nana Mensah is another of the overseas based players and he proffered the view that they are very strong in midfield, they have quality strikers and an experienced defensive line.

Game time on Saturday is 18:30hrs and West noted that the match would be complicated: “We are away from home, they are on their turf and we don’t have any much information about them so that would make it a complicated match, We have to stick to our plan and play our game so that we could get the best of it.”

Team Belize

Name Position Club

Shane Orio Goalkeeper Bandits Sporting Club

Woodrow West Goalkeeper Juticalpa FC (Honduras)

Elroy Smith Defence Verdes F.C

Evral Trapp Defence Verdes F.C

Ian Gaynair Defence Bandits Sporting Club

Dalton Eiley Jr. Defence Bandits Sporting Club

Trevor Lennen Defence Bandits Sporting Club

Michael Atkinson Defence Oxford City FC (England)

Daniel Jimenez Midfield Bandits Sporting Club

San Mendez Midfield Verdes F.C

Elroy Kuylen Jr. Midfield Verdes F.C

Nahjib Guerra Midfield Verdes F.C

Krisean Lopez Midfield Verdes F.C

Andres Makin Midfield Police United F.C

Nana Mensah Midfield Balya Belediyespor FC (Turkey)

Harrison Roches Forward Police United F.C

Michael Salazar Jr. Forward Rio Grande Valley FC (USA)

Deon McCaulay Forward Atlanta Revolutionary FC (USA)

Randy Padilla Forward Chimal FC (Guatemala)

Technical Staff: Head Coach – Palmiro Salas, Assistant Coach – Dale Pelayo, Goalkeeper Coach – Kent Gray, Physical Trainer – Ernest Morris, Equipment Manager – Herbert Trapp, Physiotherapist – Denys Belisle, Doctor – Carlos Crespo, Team Manager – Wilhelm Miguel, Head of Delegation – Ian Francis Haylock.