GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today …trophies and medals sponsored by Trophy Stall

The Guyana Police Force, Felix Austin and Richard Faikal Police Colleges will meet head-to-head today from 11:00am for the first ever mini athletics meet which will be hosted by the Georgetown Branch of the Training Schools.

At a simple but significant ceremony yesterday in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, proprietor of Trophy Stall, Mr. Ramesh Sunich, donated the trophies and medals; during this kind gesture he noted that the police supports his business and that it’s only fitting for him to give back.

The activity will see the trainees from the colleges vying for the bragging rights, hence an intense competition is expected since all the colleges will want to win this the inaugural meet; some of the events slated for today are 100M – 5000M Males and Females, Javelin, Shot put and Discus.

In accepting the donation, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Paul Williams, DSM, thanked Mr. Sunich for his timely and kind gesture and also noted that today’s activity is in keeping with the Force’s Quarterly Fitness Assessments of its members.