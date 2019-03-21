GMR&SC National Drag ChampionshipS&D Performance ready for Sunday’s showdown

Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Shawn Persaud, the principal of the workshop that houses the reigning eight, nine and 10-seconds champion cars of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship, S&D Performance, is confident that his machines will be able to retain all their titles won and maybe even give the unlimited class a run for its money.

10 seconds champion, S&D Performance’s Damion Persaud (left), off to a good start during the King of the Strip 3 last August.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Persaud; who drives the Toyota Caldina that is the current eight seconds champion, explained that he will have five cars from his workshop, which is located at Sarah Johanna on the East Bank of Demerara, competing at Sunday’s anticipated drag meet at South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip located in Timehri.
Those machines include two Mazda RX-7s belonging to brothers Peter and Randel Daby, two Toyota Caldinas and a Toyota Supra.
It is rumored that Peter Daby’s machine is flying and it may be one of the machines that may rival the unbeaten Team Mohamed’s GTR Goliath and the newly acquired Ekanoo/Magnus GTR in the unlimited class.

Peter Daby (right RX-7) and Damian Persaud about to take the strip during the final drag meet of last year. Both Drivers are confirmed for Sunday’s drag meet.

A very unlikely win in the unlimited class would see S&D Performance asserting their dominance among the best local workshops in Guyana since Damian Persaud, son or Shawn, is the current holder of the 10-second class.
The interest by international competition in Drag racing locally is now renewed with the installation of the launch pad for drag racing. That along with the fact that the strip is being extended from 1000ft to 1320ft or a quarter-mile, the Surinamese will be

Shawn Persaud had a good start against the rail car from T&T last year during King of the Strip 2 at South Dakota.

eager to finally unleash the full power of their machines and the arrival of a new Nissan GTR from the undisputed Kings of the local drag strip, Team Mohamed’s.

8 second champ Shawn Persaud’s Caldina doing battle with the rail car from T&T during King of the Strip 2 last year at South Dakota.

GMR&SC is in the process of getting the list from that body’s motorsport division but has confirmed at least five cars are expected.
Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.
The event is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Top Brandz Distributors and Hand in Hand Insurance.

 

