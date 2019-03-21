GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and Regional Chairman

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes has recognised the tremendous efforts of the Bartica Mayor and Town Council as well as the Regional Chairman and his office for the respective roles they played in ensuring that the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge was a success.

Following the presentation of prizes to the outstanding cyclists who participated in the event, Burrowes presented plaques of Appreciation to Mayor Gifford Marshall, Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford (who was unavoidably absent) and long serving Assistant Racing Secretary of the Federation, Joseph Britton.

Burrowes said that it was necessary for the GCF to show gratitude to the two top officials of the Town for their contributions and partnership in bring off what was a memorable event that warmed the hearts of all that witnessed the event and were part of history.

“The businesses also that contributed played their part in making the event one that everyone enjoyed. I was delighted to see the kids coming out and wanting to be a part; the role of Commander of ‘F’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Kevin Adonis and his Ranks was just great, the level of professionalism they displayed was commendable and very much appreciated.”

Mayor Marshall in response thanked Burrowes and the GCF for approaching them to be a part of the event and promised that it was the beginning of greater things to happen between the two entities which will work to establish clubs in the Town.

“I would like, on behalf of the people of Bartica to express our profound gratefulness to you and all stakeholders who worked to make the Cycling Challenge a success. This activity is an example of “Active Mobility” which is good for your health and the environment.

The event also provided an opportunity for physical exercise and avoided harmful greenhouse gas emissions during the six hours disruption of vehicular traffic, a small contribution to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Mayor Marshall also posited: “This activity aligned with the larger vision of Bartica becoming a green town, and it is hoped that active mobility (walking, jogging, cycling) becomes an important pillar of Bartica’s urban transport framework.”

Receiving the plaque on behalf of Regional Chairman was Deputy Mayor of Bartica, Arita Embleton. Britton, a long standing and dedicated cycling official, expressed thanks to Burrowes for recognizing his efforts over the years.