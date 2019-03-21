ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences Double wins for ECCCC in SPR Ent. 40-overs competition

The inaugural Neville Ramotar T/20 cricket competition among teams on the East Coast Demerara commenced last Sunday with four matches at two venues. This competition is organized by Enmore

Community Center Cricket Club in association with East Coast Cricket Committee and is sponsored by Kumar Ramotar in memory of his brother Neville Ramotar. Representative of the sponsor, Shameer Shahib indicated that the sponsor, who is a life member of the Enmore CCCC, has given his commitment for the sponsorship of the tournament for the next three years and the tournament will be played on a knock-out basis with coloured clothing. Nineteen teams have joined this competition, which got started at Lusignan and Enterprise grounds over the last weekend.

At Enterprise, Mahaica SC got the better of Enterprise BSC (B) by four wickets. Enterprise BSC (B) were bowled out for 74 in 14 overs to which Mahaica SC knocked off the target for the loss of six wickets in 12 overs.

In game 2, Enterprise Busta Sports Club (A) defeated LBI SC by 50 runs. Batting first Enterprise BSC (A) scored 143 in 16 overs with Zaheer Mohamed Shadir hitting 46. LBI SC was restricted to 93-6 in reply. Rajendra Chandrika took 3-32.

At Lusignan, Lusignan B defeated Better Hope Sixers by eight wickets. Better Hope Sixers made 75 all out in 18 overs, batting first. Sahadeo Ramkhelawan and Navin Persaud took three wickets each for Lusignan A, who responded with 76-2 in 11 overs. S. Ali and T. Motiram remained unbeaten on 29 and 24 respectively.

In game two, Lusignan A got past Better Hope A by 45 runs in a high scoring game. Lusignan A posted 192 for 5 with Krishna Deosarran scoring 79 not out and Vishnu Ramjeet 34. Sachin Singh took 3-27. Better Hope A were restricted to 147-8 with R. Dhanraj scoring 62 and Ravi Singh 32. Robin Williams took 3 for 17 for Lusignan A.

Meanwhile, Enmore CCCC recorded back to back wins in the SPR Enterprise sponsored 40-overs competition. ECCCC trounced Lusignan B by nine wickets at Lusignan last weekend. Lusignan B made 109 all out in 36 overs. R. Singh made 34. Chandraban Seemangal picked up 4 for 25 and Yuvraj Dayal 3 for 12 for ECCCC, who replied with 109 for one wicket in 15 overs. Imran Hassan slammed 58 not out and Bheemraj Ramkelawan 38.

ECCCC defeated Ogle CC by six wickets on Sunday at Enmore. Ogle CC were sent packing for 84 all out in 23 overs. Chris Surat claimed 3 for 13, while Rudolph Singh and Ranjeet Hiralall had two each. ECCCC responded with 87 for 4; Rudolph Singh hit an unbeaten 25.

At Fairfield, the home team trounced Lusignan East by 125 runs. Batting first, Fairfield SC rattled up 241-4 in 35 overs. Richard Chaturia stroked a magnificent 115 not out and Ramnarine Chaturia 40. Lusignan East was dismissed for 116 in 16 overs with Richard Chaturia returning to take 4-7.

Both competitions continue this weekend with matches at Ogle, Enterprise, Fairfield, Buxton and Strathavon grounds.