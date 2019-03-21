Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Corporate Guyana has come on board and partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to ensure Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team, the Golden Jaguars, are well prepared for the crucial match against Belize on Saturday.

Ansa Mc Al has acquired the “Beer rights” for the match and will have bars at the match venue, Sureia Manufacturing Inc, has donated 100 cases of Aqua Pur Water to the team to aid their training and match day activities and KFC has purchased 200 tickets, which will afford patrons an opportunity to roar for the Golden Jaguars.

Following the presentation done at the company’s East Coast Headquarters, Errol Nelson, Business Unit Head of Ansa Mc Al’s Non-Alcoholic Beverage Division, acknowledged the fruitful relationship with the GFF and urged fans to support the match: “ANSA McAL has had a long and fruitful relationship with the Guyana Football Federation over the years. We are pleased to be once again onboard with GFF to ensure the successful hosting of Concacaf Nations League games in Guyana. I would like to wish our Golden Jaguars success in their encounter with Belize on the 23rd March. Additionally, I would want to urge all the supporters and fans of football to come out and support the game, the ANSA Mc AL bars and help us to make the event a grand success.”

In response, GFF’s Technical Director thanked the company for the partnership and emphasized the importance of corporate support for the match: “The GFF expresses gratitude to the Ansa Mc Al Group for their timely partnership. A match of this magnitude requires all hands on board and Ansa Mc Al must be acknowledged for recognizing this and being an enduring partner. This is the Golden Jaguars’ chance to create history for all Guyana and partnerships such as that of Ansa Mc Al’s ensure that the significance of the event is appreciated by all.”

Meanwhile, in a brief presentation at the company’s production site at Industrial Site, Eccles in the presence of some of the Golden Jaguars’ players and staff, Sureia Manufacturing Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank Sanicharra, said his company is proud to donate to the team: “Contributing to sports is always part of our

corporate social responsibility and, more so, I’m very proud to see the Guyanese boys are here. I feel encouraged to the point that I have to be there on Saturday and, once more, I’m very proud to be a part of this. On behalf of the Aqua Pur team, we want to congratulate you guys and we will be there to support you.”

Golden Jaguars’ Defender Samuel Cox, said, he was also pleased with the partnership: “We all know the importance of hydrating properly and the partnership with Aqua Pur is fantastic not only for the programme but it will steer us in the right direction going forward. Everybody is thrilled and we look forward to Saturday’s game against Belize.”

Greenwood said the partnership is key to aid recovery and performance of players: “The GFF is very excited about this partnership with Aqu Pur. We know it’s vitally important that the players are correctly hydrated during the week. We’re 90 minutes away from creating history on Saturday so this partnership will definitely help the recovery and performance of the players.”

KFC Guyana too has come on board to ensure that school-aged children have an opportunity to view the match against Belize. Following a presentation at the agency’s Vlissingen Road outlet, Marketing Assistant Carina Westford expressed her company’s support for the Golden Jaguars: “KFC Guyana fully supports the GFF and its phenomenal match coming up – our own Golden Jaguars vs Belize. We encourage all to come and support our home team because they are amazing. The public can get their tickets at our Regent Street and Mandela Avenue branches. We believe in the importance of sports and its relationship to the development of youth. It is a great alternative to activities, which are not beneficial to the development of youth such as crime so we fully support sports and, in this instance, football in our country.”

Tickets for the match are being sold at $1500 at the following locations: Andrews Supermarket – Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, The Guinness Bar – Durban Street, GT; West Indian Sports Complex, Robb Street; Nice Restaurante, below Space Gym, Croal Street, GT; Pegasus Hotel Guyana; KFC Outlets – Regent Street & Mandela Avenue; Dad’s Fish Shop, Den Amstel; Patsy Food Court And Bar, Soesdyke Junction; The Fashion Box, Vendors Arcade, Bartica and at Giftland Mall.

Fan jerseys are also available at the GFF Secretariat, the Guyana Pegasus and Giftland Mall at a cost of G $5,000. Match time is set for 18:30hrs.