Caretaker found dead in yard had Tuberculosis

Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A post mortem performed on the body of 50-year-old Lancelot Grandsoult, the caretaker who was found dead in a yard at Costello Housing Scheme, revealed that he had Tuberculosis.
Police reported yesterday that the post mortem was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh, and it was determined that the deceased succumbed to Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, which had caused a hole in his lungs. This has caused a large quantity of blood to exit through his mouth and nostrils.
Grandsoult was found lying in a pool of blood at around 07:30 on Monday last.
A bucket was found with what appeared to be blood quite close to the body. Dried blood was also discovered on the areas of his mouth, ears and nose, according to police reports.
No marks of violence were found on the body.
