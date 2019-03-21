Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Body found among derelict vehicles at Grove

Mar 21, 2019 News 0

Residents of Grove on the East Bank of Demerara were quite shocked last evening when the body of a villager referred to as ‘Ramesh’ was found between derelict vehicles in an open field in the

The body was discovered between the derelict vehicles

community.
An eyewitness informed this publication that the field was used by villagers to discard parts of vehicles and garbage. The individual said that on Tuesday at around 17:45 hrs, someone had apparently lit a fire at the location and it burned for about half hour before someone called the Fire Service.
The blaze was extinguished and the village returned to normalcy until yesterday at around 17:48 hrs when a young boy walking close to the tangled mass of metal, alerted residents about the body lying there.
Some residents said the man was normally seen around the village and would drink alcohol at rum shops but would always return to his home. Persons are suggesting that he may have ventured among the wreckage and decided to take a nap and may have died from smoke inhalation during the fire.
Reports indicate that relatives who came to the scene, were overheard lamenting that he was always told to return to his home, but would often turn a deaf ear to their warnings.
The body was removed by police and undertakers. The matter is being investigated.

