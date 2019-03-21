Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off March 31 in Wakenaam

Mar 21, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) and Birbal Contracting Establishment have teamed up for the staging of a round robin T20 tournament on the Island.

Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed (right) accepts the winning team trophy from Abdel Birbal.

The inaugural tournament, which was launched yesterday at Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, will be contested by seven teams in two zones with the top two from each zone going through to the semi finals.
Sans Souci Jaguars, Sans Souci, Good Success, G Square Cavaliers, Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure and Noitgedacht will battle for supremacy from March 31.
CEO of Birbal Contracting Establishment, Abdel Birbal, a former resident of Wakenaam said he is happy to be associated with sports development and to be able to give back to the place of his birth. He stated that sports play an integral part in the development of the youths and will help them to become well rounded individuals. He spoke about the importance of fitness and discipline and wished the teams well. He lauded the WCC for the role they have been playing in promoting the sport there adding that he is looking forward to an exciting and successful competition.
Secretary of the WCC, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Birbal for his commitment and said the draw will be made shortly to determine the zones. Mohamed said that the players are excited about the venture, adding that the WCC is looking forward to continued support from Birbal.
Two matches will be played simultaneously at two venues; Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success and Zeelandia. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

More in this category

Sports

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Mar 21, 2019

Bacchus Bulls emerged champions of the RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 cricket competition which was played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast. Bacchus Bulls defeated...
Read More
Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off March 31 in Wakenaam

Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off...

Mar 21, 2019

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and Regional Chairman

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and...

Mar 21, 2019

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Mar 21, 2019

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today …trophies and medals sponsored by Trophy Stall

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today...

Mar 21, 2019

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences Double wins for ECCCC in SPR Ent. 40-overs competition

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences ...

Mar 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]