Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Bacchus Bulls emerged champions of the RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 cricket competition which was played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast.

Bacchus Bulls defeated Devonshire Castle by 14 runs in the final. Batting first, Bacchus Bulls managed 84 all out in 9.5 overs. Parmesh Parsotam and Nathan Persaud made 16 each, while Neiland Cadogan got 13. Anil Persaud grabbed 3-1 and Dinesh Chattergoon 3-10. Devonshire Castle responded with 70-3. Avinash Persaud scored 31 and Brain Persaud 23. Yougeshwar Lall claimed 2-13 and Punraj Singh 1-11.

Earlier, Bacchus Bulls beat Walton Hall by nine wickets. Winning the toss and batting, Walton Hall got to 86-3 with Suresh Persaud scoring 34 and Vishwanauth Lall 32. Wayne Osborne claimed 2-12. Bacchus Bulls responded with 89-1 in nine overs. Osborne struck two fours and three sixes in a top score of 56 not out, while Yougeshwar Lall made 21 not out. L. Singh had 1-14.

Devonshire Castle overcame Rising Star by 10 wickets. Rising Star took first strike and managed 87-4. Kurty Jones made 35 and Latchman Rohit 30. Anil Persaud claimed 2-10. Devonshire Castle replied with 89 without loss in 8.1 overs. Avinash Persaud stroked 46 and N. Horell 32.