61st Senior CTTC & Pan American Qualifiers Power Producers and Distributors Inc. powers GTTA hosting of event

Power Producers and Distributors Inc. (PPDI) has provided great impetus to Guyana’s hosting of the 61st Caribbean Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships and the Pan American Games qualification events scheduled for March 24 – 31 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, Guyana.

During a simple ceremony held at the Company’s Water Street Office, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Administration and Human Resources Mr. Gary Hall handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Mrs. Deirdre Edghill, Hon Treasurer of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

In an invited comment, Chief Executive Officer of PPDI, Dr. Arron Fraser indicated that he was happy to support the GTTA as part of its corporate mandate and in support of the GTTA’s hosting of this prestigious games.

The company has noted the sports tradition of success at the regional and international levels in addition to its gradual improvement and attempts at implementing key projects to place the sport in a more sustainable competitive standing domestically and internationally, and was therefore happy to support.

Fraser also indicated that based on his knowledge of the sport, he believed that the hosting of these games while advertising, promoting and developing Guyana’s tourism product can significantly elevate and position the prospects and profile of Guyana as a table tennis nation truly, while providing the platform for and environment for our players to showcase their talents, our citizens and students to witness high level table tennis.

Guyana will play host to the 61st Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships and of significance is the fact that this championship has been designated by the International Table Tennis Federation and Latin American Table Tennis Union as the qualification events for the 2019 Pan Am Cup scheduled for October 2019 in Puerto Rico and the 2019 Pan American Games scheduled for July – August 2019, in Lima Peru.

The qualification for the Pan Am Cup which is the qualifier for World Team Championships 2020 will see (four (4) male and four (4) female teams from the Caribbean region qualifying, while the Pan Am Games qualification for Caribbean teams will see one (1) male and one (1) female team from the region, attending this championship.

This is the first time Guyana is tasked with hosting a Pan American Games qualification event and will see teams from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica Barbados St Vincent, St Kitts, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Dominican Republic, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana and Haiti who have already confirmed their participation.

This will result in over 180 of the region’s best table tennis athletes and officials coming to Guyana to participate in this prestigious event which begins the commencement of the entry into key qualification events for the 2020 Olympic qualifying pathway.

The GTTA is of the belief that their men’s team will be very competitive and women’s team truly has a great prospect at qualifying with Dominican Republic being Guyana’s main competitor.

Guyana has had a rich tradition of regional table tennis success at the Caribbean level. In the 2018 edition held in Jamaica, Guyana’s female and male teams secured several medals with Trenace Lowe and Christopher Franklin securing bronze medals in the men and women singles, while the men’s and women’s teams copped silver in the team events.

Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton captured gold in the Under-21 female and male categories, among other success.