140 Venezuelan migrants take ferry to city

Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, has confirmed that a total of 140 Venezuelan migrants arrived in Georgetown at 05:00h yesterday morning on the MV Barima, which departed from Kumaka in the Barima-Waini (Region One) the previous day.
The Minister disclosed that the migrants were documented, immunised, and taken to the Guyana Police Force’s Headquarters, Eve Leary.
Of the total number of migrants, about 70 of them had connections, whether relatives, friends or acquaintances, in the city; into whose care those persons have since been released.
An additional 66 who do not have any connection on the coast, remain at Eve Leary where they are being provided with meals.
“We are seeking to source…long-term arrangements for them in terms of accommodation…but so far we are in control of the situation. We have assistance from the UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] and IOM [International Organisation for Migration] and we are managing the situation with their support,” Minister Felix said.
Additionally, Spanish-speaking Guyanese are on hand to translate the needs of the Venezuelan migrants as well as their concerns to the relevant authorities.
Almost 5,000 Venezuela migrants have fled to Guyana to escape over the past year to escape hardships in that country.
