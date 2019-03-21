Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

140 Venezuelan migrants take ferry to city

Mar 21, 2019 News 0

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, has confirmed that a total of 140 Venezuelan migrants arrived in Georgetown at 05:00h yesterday morning on the MV Barima, which departed from Kumaka in the Barima-Waini (Region One) the previous day.
The Minister disclosed that the migrants were documented, immunised, and taken to the Guyana Police Force’s Headquarters, Eve Leary.
Of the total number of migrants, about 70 of them had connections, whether relatives, friends or acquaintances, in the city; into whose care those persons have since been released.
An additional 66 who do not have any connection on the coast, remain at Eve Leary where they are being provided with meals.
“We are seeking to source…long-term arrangements for them in terms of accommodation…but so far we are in control of the situation. We have assistance from the UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] and IOM [International Organisation for Migration] and we are managing the situation with their support,” Minister Felix said.
Additionally, Spanish-speaking Guyanese are on hand to translate the needs of the Venezuelan migrants as well as their concerns to the relevant authorities.
Almost 5,000 Venezuela migrants have fled to Guyana to escape over the past year to escape hardships in that country.

More in this category

Sports

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Mar 21, 2019

Bacchus Bulls emerged champions of the RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 cricket competition which was played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast. Bacchus Bulls defeated...
Read More
Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off March 31 in Wakenaam

Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off...

Mar 21, 2019

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and Regional Chairman

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and...

Mar 21, 2019

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Mar 21, 2019

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today …trophies and medals sponsored by Trophy Stall

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today...

Mar 21, 2019

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences Double wins for ECCCC in SPR Ent. 40-overs competition

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences ...

Mar 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]