WDCA/ Beacon Café Competition Launched

The West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) has launched another competition dubbed the “WDCA/Beacon Café 50 Over competition”. Eighteen teams have entered this competition which will be played in two groups on a round robin basis. The top two teams in each group will then play in a semi with the top team facing off the second placed team in the other group.

The WDCA has been using the recent dry season to rapidly finishing off outstanding competition playoffs and has now started this 50 Overs version on a round robin basis allowing clubs to have an opportunity to play continuously over the next two months.

Beacon Café of Quamina and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown is in the restaurant and catering business and has been growing rapidly as a Guyanese Creole eatery. Proprietor of the Beacon Café, Mr. Ramdeo Kumar, an ardent cricket fan, expressed his delight at helping youths especially in the field of sports as he is already involved as a sponsor in table tennis. He promised to continue this support.

At the launching ceremony, President of the WDCA, Mr. Anand Sanasie advised that more clubs need to ensure that their grounds are in playing condition so that the competition can be completed early. He also announced that before the competition is over, the SBF Petroleum T20 will be launched. He advised that the games be played in a friendly and respectful atmosphere.