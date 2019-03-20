‘Sir, I want justice’ -widow of murdered businessman tells Judge at trial

“Sir I want Justice,” cried Lorraine Ramah, the widow of businessman Denis Ramah, who was shot and killed after bandits invaded his supermarket on November 16, 2010 at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, to Justice Navindra Singh.

Lorraine was called to testify yesterday in the trial of Victor Bobb, who is said to be 36, and formerly of Patensen, Greater Georgetown. Bobb is on trial before Justice Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of Denis Ramah, 64.

In her opening address, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs told the court that on the day in question, Bobb was part of a group of men who stormed Denis’s supermarket at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara and killed him.

Recounting the events that led to her husband’s demise, Lorraine told the court that she and her family went to bed after 01:00hrs, on November 16, 2010.

She said that she awoke at sunrise to prepare breakfast. Some time after, she heard loud walking on the floor. The woman said that soon after a man approached her, pointing a gun to her head, while demanding cash and jewellery.

A visibly shaken Lorraine recounted that she directed the men where to find the valuables and made an attempt to escape when one of the men pushed her into a chair and continued pointing a gun at her head.

According to the woman, her husband, Denis, came to her rescue with a cutlass which he used to chop one of the men, who in turn, shot him dead. Asked by Prosecutor Gibbs if she could identify the man who shot and killed her spouse, Lorraine replied, “Yes.”

She then proceeded to look around the courtroom and focused her attention at the prisoners’ dock in which Bobb was seated handcuffed and clad in a bright yellow shirt.

“Is he. Is he shoot me husband,” a sobbing Lorraine said as she pointed out Bobb.

Her crying at one stage became uncontrollable that it affected her speech. She said, however, that she is haunted by the sound of the gunshots every day.

During cross examination, Bobb’s lawyer, Latoya Roberts, suggested to Lorraine that her client was not the one who shot and killed her husband.

This suggestion, however, upset the witness who shouted, “He (Bobb) is the person. He is the person, Miss (Roberts). I see. I see he with my eyes.”

“Because you want justice for your husband’s death this accused (Bobb) is being blamed,” was the other suggestion put to the witness by Roberts.

But Lorraine maintained that it was Bobb who shot and killed her husband, “He (Bobb) is the one who do it. I ain’t come to lie on nobody else,” she told the jurors who had inquired if she had pointed out Bobb on an identification parade.

From all indications, the question was not too clear and Justice Singh sought to re-phrase it. Lorraine’s response to the query was “no.”

Another witness testified that he was shot by the men while they were fleeing from the scene. That witness, was the then Chairman of the Community Policing Group.

Denis’s son testified to visiting the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary on November 19, 2010 where he identified the body of his father to the pathologist and a police rank.

The police, in a statement, almost nine years ago, said that Denis was shot and killed after a group of men entered his business place at L & D Supermarket at Second Street, Chateau Margot, where they held up the employees and placed them to lie on the ground.

Police had said that two of the men were armed with guns, while another had a knife. According to the police, Denis raised an alarm and armed himself with a cutlass which he used to wound one of the men, but was shot.