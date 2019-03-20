RFA Champions League continue with male and female matches

Latest update March 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Action in the 2019 edition of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions League which has a total of 47 clubs
competing (23 females; 24 males) continued over the weekend with a number of matches.
At Shulinab in the South Central/Deep South Zone, Awarewaunau Snipers edged Shiriri 2-1, thanks to goals from Trisha Alfred in the 6th minute and Diana Griffith in the 78th. Shiriri got their consolation off the boot of Sharon John in the 2nd minute.
Shiriri male team then exacted revenge on Awarewaunau Snipers when they won via a similar scoreline on account of goals from Abraham Ignace in the 8th minute and Andrew Lewis in the 79th minute. Snipers got their lone goal from Gonzal Bernard in the 22nd minute.
Mar 20, 2019The West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) has launched another competition dubbed the “WDCA/Beacon Café 50 Over competition”. Eighteen teams have entered this competition which will be played...
Mar 20, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Here are my opinions on the unfolding political scenario. 1– From the time President Granger selected Patterson outside... more
Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]