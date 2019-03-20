RFA Champions League continue with male and female matches

Action in the 2019 edition of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions League which has a total of 47 clubs

competing (23 females; 24 males) continued over the weekend with a number of matches.

At Shulinab in the South Central/Deep South Zone, Awarewaunau Snipers edged Shiriri 2-1, thanks to goals from Trisha Alfred in the 6th minute and Diana Griffith in the 78th. Shiriri got their consolation off the boot of Sharon John in the 2nd minute.

Shiriri male team then exacted revenge on Awarewaunau Snipers when they won via a similar scoreline on account of goals from Abraham Ignace in the 8th minute and Andrew Lewis in the 79th minute. Snipers got their lone goal from Gonzal Bernard in the 22nd minute.