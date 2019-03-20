Ramdeen, Ramharack, Mohamed, Walters shine as Trinidad &Tobago register second win

Led by a four-wicket haul from debutant Leandra Ramdeen, Trinidad and Tobago registered their second win in as many matches, beating Leeward Islands by six wickets when the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50 tournament continued yesterday.

Off-spinner Ramdeen was economical as she conceded 12 from 6.1 overs, while Karishma Ramharack picked up 3-23 off seven overs and Anisa Mohammed 2-15 from five overs in a clinical bowling display as Leeward Islands were bowled out for 76 in 25 overs after they opted to bat at Bourda.

Openers Jenishen Richards and Malissa Howard added 23 before they both fell to Mohammed in quick succession; Richards was lbw for eight, while Howard was bowled for seven. Shebani Bhaskar and Saneldo Willett added 30 for the third wicket before Willett was caught and bowled by Ramharack for nine. Bhaskar, who got her innings going with a four, looked solid but received no support from the other batters as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Amanda Edwards became Ramdeen first victim when she was caught at the wicket without scoring, while Ramharack sent back Terez Parker (00) and Shawnisha Hector (02). Ramdeen then uprooted the stumps of Melicia Clarke (04) and Davanna Claxton (00) and had Rozel Liburd (02) caught to polish off the innings.

Felicia Walters and Shania Abdool put 21 for the first wicket before Trinidad and Tobago lost their first wicket when Abdool was caught off Hector for eight. Trinidad and Tobago lost a few quick wickets-Britney Cooper was caught and bowled by Richards for three, while skipper Marissa Aguilleira (00) was bowled by Liburd without scoring and Stacy Ann King (07) fell lbw to Richards leaving the score on 56-4. However, Walters and Reneice Boyce saw their team home with an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 23 as they finished on 79-4 in 17 overs.

Walters stroked four fours in an unbeaten 32, while Boyce was not out on six.