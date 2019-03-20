Post mortem today for caretaker

Latest update March 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police sources have indicated that a post mortem would be done today on the body of the caretaker who was found in the yard at Lot 22, Costello Housing Scheme on Monday morning.
Neighbours yesterday suggested the man would have died of natural causes, but of course, that will have to be determined by the police after today’s post mortem
The body of 50-year-old Lancelot Grandsoult was found lying in a pool of blood in the yard at around 07:30 on Monday morning. The man was said to be the caretaker of the premises.
Sources said the man had carried out that duty for some time, and was very friendly to all whom he came into contact with.
He was found motionless and topless, according to reports, A bucket was found with what appeared to be blood quite close to the body, while dried blood was also discovered on the areas of his mouth, ears and nose, according to police reports.
No marks of violence were said to have been found on the body.
Police are continuing investigations.
