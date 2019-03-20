Police continue probe into epileptic man’s death

Latest update March 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are continuing their investigations into the cause of death of an epileptic man, whose body was found in the verandah of a businessman’s residence. The business man lived not far from the dead man’s residence.
The body of Lalta Persaud, a male handyman, of Belle West Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara was discovered Monday morning in the verandah of a businessman. The businessman was taken in for questioning on Monday, but has since been released.
Previous reports had suggested that Persaud would have retired to bed early on Sunday night but was found missing around 02:00 hrs when relatives checked for him in his bed. The front door was said to be wide open when relatives began to make checks.
The body was examined by police, but no marks of violence were reportedly discovered. It was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where an official pronouncement of death was made.
