Latest update March 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police continue probe into epileptic man’s death

Mar 20, 2019 News 0

Police are continuing their investigations into the cause of death of an epileptic man, whose body was found in the verandah of a businessman’s residence. The business man lived not far from the dead man’s residence.
The body of Lalta Persaud, a male handyman, of Belle West Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara was discovered Monday morning in the verandah of a businessman. The businessman was taken in for questioning on Monday, but has since been released.
Previous reports had suggested that Persaud would have retired to bed early on Sunday night but was found missing around 02:00 hrs when relatives checked for him in his bed. The front door was said to be wide open when relatives began to make checks.
The body was examined by police, but no marks of violence were reportedly discovered. It was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where an official pronouncement of death was made.

More in this category

Sports

WDCA/ Beacon Café Competition Launched

WDCA/ Beacon Café Competition Launched

Mar 20, 2019

The West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) has launched another competition dubbed the “WDCA/Beacon Café 50 Over competition”. Eighteen teams have entered this competition which will be played...
Read More
Triple Crown second leg T&T invasion continues with champion jockey’s arrival

Triple Crown second leg T&T invasion...

Mar 20, 2019

Ramdeen, Ramharack, Mohamed, Walters shine as Trinidad &Tobago register second win

Ramdeen, Ramharack, Mohamed, Walters shine as...

Mar 20, 2019

BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Tigers and Ramnarine Memorial advance after recording victories

BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket...

Mar 20, 2019

Nand Persaud Karikee Rice Stable T and T takes feature event at KMTC Meet Nand Persaud stable reigns supreme

Nand Persaud Karikee Rice Stable T and T takes...

Mar 20, 2019

RFA Champions League continue with male and female matches

RFA Champions League continue with male and...

Mar 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]