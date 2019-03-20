Nand Persaud Karikee Rice Stable T and T takes feature event at KMTC Meet Nand Persaud stable reigns supreme

It was T and T of the Nand Persaud stable that whipped the field in the feature F and Low

er event when the Kennard’s

Memorial Turf Club held their Phagwah Horserace meet on Sunday at the Club’s Track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

The animal, trained by Mohendra Persaud with the veteran Yap Old Boy Drepaul in the saddle, was in sublime form as it dished out a gate to pole beating on the field to take the $340,000 first prize and the DDL trophy in the seven furlongs event.

The fast finishing Settling Star had to settle for second with Goodwill Boy and Isn’t She Charming being beaten into submission.

The J1 seven furlongs race with a first prize of $200,000 and trophy at stake saw Jungle Prince with Colin Ross on the perch emerging to take top honours from Miss Olympic and The Rock.

There was nothing lucky in the race for the L Open animals but sheer ability as Lucky Lucky trained by R Gray was too good for the field as it flew away from Secret Flyer, The Rock and He is in Control.

Awesome Banner of the Nand Persaud Stable with Yap Drepaul in the saddle was in awesome form as it rode away from Red Weasel and Perfection to take the race for the L non winner’s.

Cherish Me of the McWatt stable with Paul Delph riding won the L non earners race from Rosie, Mark and Magaline.

There was a race for animal that did not place during the day and that was won by Indian Colt.

The champion Jockey was Yap “Old Boy” Drepaul.

The Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable was adjudged the champion stable of the day. Best apprentice jockey was Jockey Ramnarain.