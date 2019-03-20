Guyana’s unique geography makes some health programmes unachievable – Minister notes –as PAHO 2020-2025 Strategic Plan consultation gets underway

Guyana’s geography has been listed as one of its major hindrances to achieving some health goals. This notion was observed and amplified yesterday by Senior Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence.

Lawrence, as she considered Guyana’s diverse cultures and geography which unique to each region, said, “I have seen too many strategies, too many programmes that are unachievable because we have not taken into consideration our geography and I want to flag that…I want to also remind you of our diverseness especially in our cultures, what is ‘ok’ for one group may not be for another.”

The Minister pointed out the need for there to be more effective planning within her Ministry even as she acknowledged the need for plans to be drafted and documented. She, moreover, noted that the execution of the plan is also critical.

The forum comes even as the Pan American Health Organisation’s [PAHO] Strategic Plan for the period 2014 – 2019 comes to an end and consultations have begun with countries in the Region to draft a new plan for 2020-2025.

The plan is based on collective health priorities of PAHO’s member states hence the consultation in Guyana with the Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry has already outlined priority areas for 2019 and onwards. These include Communicable Diseases [HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis], Non-Communicable Diseases [Diabetes, Cancers, Cardiac diseases, Mental Health], Maternal and Child Health, Health Information Systems, and capacity building within the human resource and personnel unit of the ministry.

It was further noted that if Guyana is to contribute meaningfully and benefit from PAHO’s strategic plan, there needs to be more realistic and achievable planning executed.

“We can’t just take for granted the things that have been achieved. People expect more from us and they expect a higher level of service and they are demanding it…so let us ensure that we don’t build pies in the sky, unreachable things, and let us ensure that we plan things that can be executed within the time frame,” Minister Lawrence added.

PAHO/WHO Representative in Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Krow, supported the points made by the health minister noting that even as the entire strategic plan features various health-related targets of member states, Guyana must draw on pertinent data that may help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Number Three.

SDG 3 speaks of good health and well-being for all ages. Dr. Adu-Krow, therefore, explained that PAHO is taking a different approach in achieving this.

“This is the time where we have what you call a bottom-up approach so we are building the strategic plan from ground level right up to Washington DC (PAHO Headquarters) level.”

He added that this process will not only benefit PAHO and other member states, but Guyana will also use the same information gathered to work strategically towards specific goals and targets set out in the sector.

“Also, coming out of this regional strategic plan, we as a country have to build our own biennial work plan… We have to build our portion of it, because, not everything in the final strategic plan will be pertinent to us.”

Junior Minister of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings was also in attendance providing technical insight to the consultations. Also, in attendance at the consultation were programme heads of the ministry along with technical and department heads.