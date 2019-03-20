Pathologist refuses to complete Post Mortem

Nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed by a police constable attached to the Whim Police Station, a post mortem examination is yet to be done on Mark Johnson of Nurney Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Relatives have grown weary and frustrated over the delay and “royal run-around” to have an autopsy done.

Reports reaching this publication revealed that Johnson’s body was opened but was left by the Pathologist after a disagreement with a relative.

Relatives were forced to postpone the funeral for Johnson, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday. Having nowhere to turn to, the family has since resorted to the media to air their issues.

According to one of Johnson’s sisters, all that is being heard are promises from the Commander of B’ Division, Paul Langevine, and the Officer in Charge of Crime, Chabinauth Singh, to get the examination done.

On March 13, last, relatives were told to show up at the Skeldon Hospital mortuary to witness the PM. The Pathologist Vivekanand Brijmohan arrived shortly after and was about to commence the examination when he allegedly cursed out the Police Corporal present.

Johnson’s brother-in-law, Rawl Collins, told the media that they were standing a distance away from the mortuary when “he start with some indecent language asking the police rank if this is the bloody clothes y’all giving me to put on.”

Collins added that as the pathologist was beginning the PM, he asked the police to tell the relatives to remove from the mortuary.

“We were already outside and we move off more from there.” He said that after another round of swearing Dr. Brijmohan ripped off the black gown, threw his gloves in a corner and walked out of the place.

Collins said he questioned the doctor about his attitude as he was leaving the mortuary but he was again cursed at. He said that Brijmohan jumped in his vehicle and drove off, leaving the relatives with a partial autopsy.

Since then, it has been a struggle to have a pathologist complete the examination.

“Up until now we can’t get the dead to bury because the police are putting us to Brijmohan. Everybody is pushing us around. We need help at this present time; we will not leave it here. This is not good to have a doctor behave like a pig,” Collins said.

Jacqueline James, a grieving sister, who seemed visibly frustrated over the situation, said that someone informed the Commander about their situation last week and they were told to meet with him. However that meeting was not fruitful since all the Commander did was tell them that he apologised to the Pathologist over what took place at the mortuary and had asked if he would complete the autopsy but the man refused.

“The commander promised us that he will try his best so that we could have gotten the body for Sunday burial. He told us that we have to get on to the Crime Chief (Chabinauth Singh). I keep calling and calling and calling and unto (yesterday) he promised me again. We don’t know what to do. My brother came in from England and he suppose to go before the weekend and until now no word,” James said.

She said that they have begun to worry about what is happening.

“It seems that we are living in this country Guyana and there is no help we can get from any authority.” James disclosed that they were advised to visit the office of the Prime Minister’s Region Six representative, Gobin Harbhajan, to air their concerns.

She told reporters that Harbhajan was “helpful but I don’t see it getting anywhere”.

Harbhajan told Kaieteur News that the deceased relatives indeed visited his office yesterday in a confused stated and expressed how unhappy they were and stated that they were being pushed around by the Pathologist and the police.

He disclosed that he made contact with the Commander in the presence of the family and was told that “he was engaging the crime chief to see if he can get the Pathologist to do the post mortem”.

“It is very sad that the family is grieving at this time after losing someone and then they have to go through this. Many of the man’s relatives travelled from overseas for the funeral but that is yet to happen since they have to wait for the PM. It is very sad and I understand their frustration. I am trying my best to assist them in whatever way I can”.

It is unclear why another Pathologist could not complete the autopsy but the relatives are calling on persons in authority to intervene and assist with their situation.