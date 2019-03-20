Deliberations begin on investments of Renewable Energy Power Plant in Guyana

Latest update March 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Friday, the United States, Korean, Malaysian Group, Smart Clearing and Capital Fund met with the Ministry of Public
Infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer of the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. to discuss investments for renewable energy power plants in Guyana.
The delegation is known as a major Japanese Solar Producer and has executed 3100MW power plant projects in Japan and Korea.
Deliberations will continue during the following months. It is the Ministry’s hope to fulfill President David Granger’s vision to accomplish a 100% renewable economy by the year 2025-2030.
The Ministry welcomes such partnership and investment in the energy sector.
