De Chat-3 seh Basil pay $72M to a lawyer

Nuff people does write letters to dem Ministahs fuh different reasons. One couple decide to come back home. Dem apply fuh duty free concession under de remigrant scheme because dem was bringing home all dem household equipment.

De powers that be tell dem how dem can’t get it suh dem write to de Foreign Minister. He never reply. Dem try to telephone him and couldn’t reach him. De secretary was like de Berlin Wall.

People complain how dem write to nuff odda Ministers and was de same thing. Harmon never acknowledge nutten and when people phone he never answer.

Dem boys know de only person who does acknowledge when a letter send to him is Soulja Bai. If a horse write a letter he does acknowledge receipt of de letter. People start to talk how before dem get into power anybody coulda talk to dem Ministers. Dem coulda also see dem at short notice.

Then things change. Dem get more scarce than diamond pun de streets of Georgetown. Or as old people seh, scarce like good gold.

Now dem boys know how to get all of dem to reply to anything wha people write. De Chat-3 post a voucher how Basil de Willie pay de Grenadian Senior Counsel $72M fuh go in court three times. De thing hardly see de light of day before it went viral.

Soulja Bai see de thing and right away he ask Basil how much he collect because that is money people does use to build hospital and more than de NIS building in Berbice. Basil seh is not he. And right away he write a reply to de report.

People does write to him and he don’t reply but he was quick to reply this time. He holler fake news; he pick pun de Chat-3 and of course, Chris Ram jump in. De story gone abroad. De Grenadian collect $72 million and nutten Basil can do to change dem people mind.

Talk half and ask how much Basil pay de Grenadian