BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Tigers and Ramnarine Memorial advance after recording victories

Rose Hall Town Tigers and Ramnarine Memorial have advanced further in the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board’s Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket Tournament for teams in the Lower and Central Corentyne Sub-zone. Rose Hall Town Tigers defeated Belvedere United by seven wickets, while Ramnarine Memorial cruised past Chesney by nine wickets.

Playing at the Toopoo Ground, Belvedere United were bowled out for a meagre 45 runs from 10-Overs as left arm spinner Rondhall Lewis took eight wickets for six runs in a remarkable spell of spin bowling. It is the best ever bowling figure for any bowler at the Internal zone level in the entire ancient county. Khemraj Mahadeo and skipper Turbhuwan Jagdeo supported with a wicket each. In reply, Rose Hall Town Tigers reached 46 for 3 in 7 Overs with Mark Papannah 19 being the principal scorer. L. Bisram 2 for 2 and T. Khemraj 1 for 18 were the wicket takers for Belvedere.

In the other match played, new comers Ramnarine Memorial defeated Chesney by nine wickets at the Chesney Ground. One of the Tournament’s favourite was restricted to 98 for 9 off their allotted 100 Balls with former National Player Imran Khan top-scoring with 39, while S. Bacchus and S. Khan 15 supported. Paul Tyndall, R. Pottaya and M. Tyndall took two wickets each for Ramnarine Memorial. Needing to score 99 runs from 100 Balls, the visitors raced to 104 for 1 from just 14 Overs as Paul Tyndall returned with the bat to blast 51 not out with three boundaries and two huge sixes. D. Baldeo supported with 43 not out.

Ramnarine Memorial would now clash with Fyrish in the Semifinals, while Rose Hall Town Tigers would play the winner if the Courtland versus Port Mourant 2nd Round Match in the other Semifinals.

The Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament is being organised by the Berbice Cricket Board for teams in the Lower and Central Corentyne Sub-zone. Power houses Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Albion Community Centre have been debarred from this Tournament in an effort to allow other teams an opportunity to win a major tournament.