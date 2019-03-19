Phagwah mean nuff thing dis year

Phagwah Day coming. Dat is de time when de place does come alive especially if is dem place wha been under ice fuh de winter. Is de time when de colour does start to come back and things like dat.

Guyana does see colour whole year suh Phagwah got a different meaning. It more religious than anything else. But dis year it more than welcoming de change in de season and de religious things. It is about de government.

Dem boys seh is not by accident dat de date when de government should come out of office is de same date as Phagwah. Jagdeo seh dat a new period start wid Phagwah. Everything should change because Soulja Bai sitting pon de edge of a situation. Oil coming and money gon be circulating.

Dat is why it shouldn’t surprise anybody if people run in to Ohh Pee wid water and abeer and powder. Some might even use dem fire hose. Dem gon be pretending to be playing Phagwah but in reality dem gon be hustling to clean out de place, blowing away all who shouldn’t be in deh.

Dat is why dem got all dis talk about constitutional crisis. One man claim dat de only crisis dem got is when Jagdeo threaten dem. De public servants believe dem have a crisis because when dem hear Jagdeo seh de government got to get out of office dem start to wonder who gon pay dem. And de thing dat worrying dem is dat de date is before pay day.

And if dem don’t have elections till next year then is no pay till then. However, de Chat-3 she, dem got a law dat allow de Finance Minister to spend money. Dis money must be fuh elections only. Dem boys want to know if de man can spend money pon elections, how come he can’t spend money to pay people who wuk.

Talk half and try avoid confusion.