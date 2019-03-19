Overcharging passengers can lead to revocation of boat licences – Harbour Master

Speedboat captains who continue to overcharge commuters can now face revocation of their vessel licences, according to Harbour Master, Michael Tennant.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Tennant noted that the issue of boat captains (plying the Vreed-en-Hoop/Georgetown route) overcharging commuters has been a situation that the Maritime Administration Department has been targeting over time.

He noted that he was surprised that this practice was still occurring, since his department had suspended several speedboat operators found guilty of exploiting customers.

“It’s surprising that boat captains are still engaging in this practice, since we have not so long ago suspended many of them who were exploiting commuters on weekends, on holidays and other opportunities that they get to do so. We would really appreciate if victims can come forward with the names of boat captains and other particulars, so that our department can deal seriously with these offenders.”

Reacting to the issue of captains resorting to demanding fares before the vessels dock at the point of destination, the Harbour Master noted that this was a direct breach of laws governing speedboat operations, emphasizing that his department will deal seriously with captains that are found guilty of this practice.

While Tennant affirmed that severe action will be sanctioned against guilty boat captains, he added that his department depends strongly on the public to resist this practice, by choosing not to travel with their vessels if the operators attempt to increase the fare. He said that the correct fares are displayed visibly on the vessels and customers are therefore not required to pay anything more. The current fare per passenger using the Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown route and vice versa is $100.

“The public has to stand firm against this practice… Ever too often, they encourage this by paying the double fare, knowing that they are being exploited. It should also be the responsibility of the general public to help in stemming this issue by choosing other forms of transport should they be in such a situation. They should also immediately report the matter to the Maritime Administration Department. Particulars of vessels and captains would be of great help, and victims should be ready to come forward to aid in investigation and the area of discipline…Often when it’s time for us to conduct proper investigations, victims who would have reported matters, refuse to come forward, with many excuses”.

Commuters have told this newspaper that on holidays and weekends, boat captains would double the fare with promises that they would leave with a half full vessel, but instead would eventually fill their vessels and still charge double fare. This would often result in eruptions between passengers, bowmen and captains.

A few commuters have reported a matter, which occurred mid-river not so long ago, where a few passengers refused to pay the double fare, and the captain brought the vessel to an abrupt halt, and did not move until all the passengers had complied with supplying his bowman with the double charge.

Tennant noted that if passengers would use other forms of transportation when captains attempt to overcharge them, this can force the speedboat operators into complying with the rules of the department, since their trade is obviously fuelled by money collected from commuters.