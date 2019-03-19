Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

NSC host Football Workshop for Physical Education Teachers on the East Bank

Mar 19, 2019 Sports 0

A number of Physical Education Teachers were the beneficiaries of a Football Workshop organised by the National Sports Commission/Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Sports Organiser, Owan Wills.
Teachers for the 3-day Workshop, which took place at the New Diamond/Grove Primary School, was facilitated by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Development Officer attached to the East

Physical Education Teachers that participated in the NSC organised Football Workshop seen with NSC’s Owan Wills (left) and Facilitator, Devnon Winter, right.

Bank Football Association (EBFA), Devnon Winter, were drawn from Schools from Eccles, East Bank Demerara to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
According to Wills, the objective of the workshop was to help equip the Physical Education Teachers with the Principles, Guidelines and Techniques of the sport with a view of them in turn, being able to empower their students and prepare them for future competitions.
Winter shared on what he did: “We worked on how to develop fun sessions when coaching students, how to warm up, how to approach children at various ages and method of teaching long term development among other areas.
The teachers were all excited and I am sure will all be aiming to pass on the knowledge to their students. I must commend also the NSC and Ministry of Social Cohesion for pulling off this programme through Mr. Wills. I look forward to similar programmes of this nature in the near future.”

