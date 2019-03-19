NSC host Football Workshop for Physical Education Teachers on the East Bank

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A number of Physical Education Teachers were the beneficiaries of a Football Workshop organised by the National Sports Commission/Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Sports Organiser, Owan Wills.
Teachers for the 3-day Workshop, which took place at the New Diamond/Grove Primary School, was facilitated by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Development Officer attached to the East
Bank Football Association (EBFA), Devnon Winter, were drawn from Schools from Eccles, East Bank Demerara to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
According to Wills, the objective of the workshop was to help equip the Physical Education Teachers with the Principles, Guidelines and Techniques of the sport with a view of them in turn, being able to empower their students and prepare them for future competitions.
Winter shared on what he did: “We worked on how to develop fun sessions when coaching students, how to warm up, how to approach children at various ages and method of teaching long term development among other areas.
The teachers were all excited and I am sure will all be aiming to pass on the knowledge to their students. I must commend also the NSC and Ministry of Social Cohesion for pulling off this programme through Mr. Wills. I look forward to similar programmes of this nature in the near future.”
Mar 19, 2019On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior...
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
My daughter is abroad doing her Masters in Literature in Europe. What she says to me is what I heard long before she was... more
Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]