Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage concludes

During the final day of group games, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), Charlestown and Tucville secured wins in the Milo Schools’ Football tournament on

Sunday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Tyrese Lewis recorded a double in the 12th and 57th minutes as CWSS humbled Friendship 4-0. Assisting with goals in the first and ninth minute were Felix Inniss and Andre Mayers respectively.

Meanwhile, Charlestown edged Vergenoegen 3-2. Antwoine Vasconcellos bagged a brace in the 22nd and 43rd minutes, with Carlos Agard adding to the score in the 48th minute. For Vergenoegen, Ronaldo Macey tallied a double in the 13th and 24th minutes.

Tucville squeaked past Tutorial 3-2. Shawn Lewis bagged a double in the 12th and 32nd minutes, with Clem Semple adding a goal in the 15th minute. For the losers, Delon Harry and Stephon Millington scored in the 27th and 52nd minutes, respectively.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool, alongside the best four third place teams, will advance to the elimination round.

The winners of the competition will receive $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth-placed sides will pocket $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a school initiative and a trophy.

The tourney which is slated to conclude on April 14th, features 24 teams divided into six groups of four and is supported by the Ministry of Public Health’s ‘Stop gender based violence.’