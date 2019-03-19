Man, 65, charged with sharing nude photos of young partner

A Martial Arts instructor was yesterday charged and released on $10,000 bail after he allegedly went to his reputed wife’s workplace and distributed nude photographs of her to her colleague

s.

Godfrey Taylor, 65, of 38 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

An unrepresented Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on December 15, 2018, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), he knowingly and without lawful excuse, distributed obscene photographs of Shetra Sheeonarine, his reputed wife.

According to information, Taylor and the young woman shared an intimate relationship, which has since ended.

However, the defendant went to the woman’s place of employment on the day in question, and distributed the obscene photographs of her to her colleagues.

Hence, the woman went and reported the matter to the police.

An investigation was later carried out and Taylor was arrested and charged with the offence. Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to Taylor. The defendant was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 20, for statements.