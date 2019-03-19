Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Kunusasha Medas-King top ranked in 800m and 1500m in USA

Mar 19, 2019

Kunusasha Medas-King, who is the daughter of Andy Medas-King; founder of the Pansy Adonis Classic and Road Race, is walking in the footsteps of her sister Kcaysha, and last week after a couple of successful races, she is now ranked in the top ten for both middle distance races.
The six year old is now ranked fifth in United States for the 1500m and sixth in the 800m. While her sister, Kcaysha, is battling injuries currently, Kunusasha is stepping up to the expectations of many and in a great way.
Kunusasha is the youngest in the Medas-King family to medal at Nationals and in a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, her father posited that, “I would like to encourage all the young athletes to motivate themselves and it is only through working hard that you can keep your dreams alive.”

