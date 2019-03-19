IAAF instructor to conduct two-week coaches’ seminar in Guyana

With just over a month before the local contingent depart for the 2019 Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games in Cayman Islands, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will benefit from

an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) instructor, who will be in Guyana for two weeks to conduct a coaches’ education seminar, while also working with local athletes.

The instructor is Uruguayan Oscar Gadea, who sits on the IAAF review board, and he is set to arrive in Guyana this Friday where he will host a 10-day theoretical and practical workshop. The theory will be housed at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Secretariat in Lilliendaal, while the practical sessions will be at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.

Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, noted that this is an incredible opportunity for Guyana as the AAG looks to build the capacity among the local coaches. In addition, “With the CARIFTA athletes stepping up their preparations for the championship which is schedule for Easter weekend our guys will have a unique opportunity to work with this top coach. Also, the guys preparing for the Pan American Championships later in the year will also benefit.”

This year, a total of 17 local athletes have qualified for the CARIFTA games, in 2017 Guyana won a record haul of eight medals after sending a 12-member team.