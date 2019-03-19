Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

Mar 19, 2019 Sports 0

On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic

Coach Shelly Daly (right) and her charges who made the journey to Santo Domingo.

ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition.

The under 14 pre-qualifying competition ran from March 11th to March 16th with participants from sixteen countries, Guyana placed 14th.
In the preliminary rounds, Guyana won one match and lost two. For the position rounds Guyana lost to Curacao, won against Aruba and played against Barbados for 13th-14th position.
The players competed in singles and doubles categories.
Coach Daly expressed that the team displayed team work and played their best.
The GLTA is extremely grateful for the support from the following donors; Vladimir Permaykov, Navanith Hedge, Toolsie Persaud Limited, P & P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Pritipaul Singh Investments, Mr. James Samuels, Rohan Auto Spares and Hassan Tractor Spares.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in...

Mar 19, 2019

On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior...
Read More
CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50Guyana hunting first victory against Jamaica at Everest today

CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super...

Mar 19, 2019

Bartica Cycling ChallengeHometown Youths thrill fans in BMX and Upright classes on historic day

Bartica Cycling ChallengeHometown Youths thrill...

Mar 19, 2019

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

Mar 19, 2019

IAAF instructor to conduct two-week coaches’ seminar in Guyana

IAAF instructor to conduct two-week coaches’...

Mar 19, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage concludes

Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage...

Mar 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]