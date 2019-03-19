Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic

ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition.

The under 14 pre-qualifying competition ran from March 11th to March 16th with participants from sixteen countries, Guyana placed 14th.

In the preliminary rounds, Guyana won one match and lost two. For the position rounds Guyana lost to Curacao, won against Aruba and played against Barbados for 13th-14th position.

The players competed in singles and doubles categories.

Coach Daly expressed that the team displayed team work and played their best.

The GLTA is extremely grateful for the support from the following donors; Vladimir Permaykov, Navanith Hedge, Toolsie Persaud Limited, P & P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Pritipaul Singh Investments, Mr. James Samuels, Rohan Auto Spares and Hassan Tractor Spares.