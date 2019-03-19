Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic
ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition.
The under 14 pre-qualifying competition ran from March 11th to March 16th with participants from sixteen countries, Guyana placed 14th.
In the preliminary rounds, Guyana won one match and lost two. For the position rounds Guyana lost to Curacao, won against Aruba and played against Barbados for 13th-14th position.
The players competed in singles and doubles categories.
Coach Daly expressed that the team displayed team work and played their best.
The GLTA is extremely grateful for the support from the following donors; Vladimir Permaykov, Navanith Hedge, Toolsie Persaud Limited, P & P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Pritipaul Singh Investments, Mr. James Samuels, Rohan Auto Spares and Hassan Tractor Spares.
Mar 19, 2019On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior...
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
My daughter is abroad doing her Masters in Literature in Europe. What she says to me is what I heard long before she was... more
Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]