GMR&SC Drag ChampionshipSurinamese expected for this weekend showdown

Sunday will host round one of the National Drag Championship and the day are fast approaching for the anticipated event that is being hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), and international competitors are beginning to signal interest in competing.

According to the GMR&SC, Suriname is interested in supporting the event with a contingent of cars wanting to come in on Friday morning.

GMR&SC is in the process of getting the list from that body’s motorsport division but has confirmed at least five cars are expected.

The interest by international competition in Drag racing locally is now renewed with the installation of the launch pad for drag racing.

That coupled with the fact that the strip is being extended from 1000ft to 1320ft or a quarter-mile, the Surinamese will be eager to finally unleash the full power of their machines.

The icing on the cake was the fact that last week, one of the fastest Nissan GTR’s in the world was recently cleared at a port in Georgetown.

The EKanoo/Magnus GTR, which will compete on Sunday under the team Mohamed’s Enterprise banner, is something that fans and other racers are most interested in seeing.

In addition to that, the 1000ft strip record holder Goliath, the team’s other Nissan GTR will also be in action.

The event is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet.