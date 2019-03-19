Four Region 9 communities benefit from newly-drilled wells

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Assessments of water systems in Region 9 have resulted in a number of wells being drilled to improve water access to communities.
Over the weekend, Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Van West-Charles visited a number of the well sites to inspect the progress of works to date.
Wells have been drilled in Aishalton, Sand Creek, Kanuku and St. Ignatius.
In Aishalton, an additional well was drilled to supplement the existing one that was drilled by the Brazilian Army. This is to adequately satisfy the residents who are dispersed throughout the community. Furthermore, 1580 metres of transmission mains were laid and 2100 metres of distribution pipelines to connect 44 individual new service connections. A total of 275 persons are benefitting from this project.
The newly-drilled well at Sand Creek was a collaborative effort between GWI and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). GWI will be facilitating the interconnection with the community’s existing well and a new connection that will benefit the secondary school’s dormitory.
Meanwhile, the Kanuku well will improve the water supply and pressure to residents of Central Lethem. The production at the previously existing well had decreased significantly, resulting in water from the Tabatinga well, being redirected to supply residents of Central Lethem. This resulted in residents served by Tabatinga experiencing a reduced level of service and those served by Kanuku receiving reduced hours of service. As such, water supply to residents served by Tabatinga will now be returned to a state of normalcy.
The St. Ignatius well will enhance the water production to serve residents situated in the eastern part of the community. They will also benefit from individual service connections.
These projects represent just some of the works being undertaken simultaneously in Region 9 to improve quality and access to water for residents.
