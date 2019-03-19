D’Andrade places second in T and T

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade placed second in Subway River Raid Trail run which was contested recently in Trinidad and Tobago.
D’Andrade who maintained the lead until he was overcome meters before the finish line, clocked 17 minutes 07 seconds to finish behind winner Christopher Mitchell of the host nation whose time was 17:05. Richard Jones of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 17:47. 301 athletes started the race.
D’Andrade next assignment is on Saturday in the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service 5k. The Guyanese has won this event for the past two years.
