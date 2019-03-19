Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50Guyana hunting first victory against Jamaica at Everest today

Mar 19, 2019 Sports 0

 

Following their 69-run lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the first round at Providence, Guyana will be looking to rebound when they play Jamaica at Everest Cricket Club as the Cricket West Indies (CWI)

The respective team Captains and CWI Director Anand Sanasie and Josina Luke display the trophies at stake.

Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50 continues today.
Jamaica, who won their first round encounter against Windward Islands by 80 runs at Bourda, along with Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, who overcame Leeward Islands by seven wickets at Everest on Sunday, are on five points each, while Guyana, Leeward Islands and Windward Islands have not yet registered a point.
Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Stephanie Taylor, Rashada Williams and Chedean Nation are capable batters and will look to get among the runs once again and give their bowlers a decent total to defend. Vanessa Watts and Henry did well to help restrict Windward Islands in their opening game.
Guyana skipper Shemaine Campbell batted solidly against Trinidad and Tobago before she was run out for a top score of 45 and Sheneta Grimmond were the only two batters that showed resistance in their opening game; they will need support from Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Akaze Thompson and Shabika Gajnabi to give the local fans something to cheer about.
While left arm seamer Evra Giddings got the ball to swing and put Trinidad and Tobago on the back foot early on with two wickets in the first over, and her new ball partner Smartt bowled well but wasn’t utilize for her full quota, the Guyanese must improve in this area as their performance was below par at Providence with too many wayward balls.
The surprise non selection of pacer Subrina Munroe in the final squad has left a void in the attack which was without the talented Mandy Mangru in the opening game.
The Everest pitch is expected to favour the batters.
Trinidad and Tobago will take on Leeward Islands at Bourda and Barbados will play Windward Islands at Providence.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in...

Mar 19, 2019

On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior...
Read More
CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50Guyana hunting first victory against Jamaica at Everest today

CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super...

Mar 19, 2019

Bartica Cycling ChallengeHometown Youths thrill fans in BMX and Upright classes on historic day

Bartica Cycling ChallengeHometown Youths thrill...

Mar 19, 2019

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

Mar 19, 2019

IAAF instructor to conduct two-week coaches’ seminar in Guyana

IAAF instructor to conduct two-week coaches’...

Mar 19, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage concludes

Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage...

Mar 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]