Body of caretaker found in yard

The Costello Housing Scheme community was thrown into chaos yesterday morning when the body of 50-year-old Lancelot Grandsoult was found lying in a pool of blood in the yard at Lot 22.

Residents yesterday told this newspaper that the man was a caretaker of the premises at the said location. Sources said the man had carried out that duty for some time, and was very friendly to all whom he came into contact with.

He was found motionless and topless, according to reports, about 07:30 hrs yesterday. A bucket was found with what appeared to be blood quite close to the body, while dried blood was also discovered on the areas of his mouth, ears and nose, according to police reports. No marks of violence were said to have been found on the body.

Neighbours were tightlipped about the incident yesterday, and residents of a nearby home said no one had noticed any signs of a struggle, or heard any commotion to indicate as to how the man had met his demise.

Owners of the property were not around to comment, but a resident informed that the family was away from the premises at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing investigations.