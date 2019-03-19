Body of caretaker found in yard

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Costello Housing Scheme community was thrown into chaos yesterday morning when the body of 50-year-old Lancelot Grandsoult was found lying in a pool of blood in the yard at Lot 22.
Residents yesterday told this newspaper that the man was a caretaker of the premises at the said location. Sources said the man had carried out that duty for some time, and was very friendly to all whom he came into contact with.
He was found motionless and topless, according to reports, about 07:30 hrs yesterday. A bucket was found with what appeared to be blood quite close to the body, while dried blood was also discovered on the areas of his mouth, ears and nose, according to police reports. No marks of violence were said to have been found on the body.
Neighbours were tightlipped about the incident yesterday, and residents of a nearby home said no one had noticed any signs of a struggle, or heard any commotion to indicate as to how the man had met his demise.
Owners of the property were not around to comment, but a resident informed that the family was away from the premises at the time of the incident.
Police are continuing investigations.
Mar 19, 2019On March 9th last, three junior tennis players Vadeanand Resaul, Wayne Baker and Nigel Lowe and their coach Shelly Daly departed Guyana for Santo Domingo to partic ipate in the 2019 ITF World Junior...
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
My daughter is abroad doing her Masters in Literature in Europe. What she says to me is what I heard long before she was... more
Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]