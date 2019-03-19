Bartica Cycling ChallengeHometown Youths thrill fans in BMX and Upright classes on historic day

It was a day that they were not going to miss for nothing at all, many of the 30 local cyclists pressuring their parents to get cycles for them so that they could have been a part of history, the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge which was successfully hosted by the Bartica Town Council in association with the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) on Saturday last.

These children, ranging from ages five (5) to 16 warmed the hearts of all in attendance as they pedaled with energy and a sense of achievement during their races.

Witnessed by Bartica Mayor Gifford Marshall, Deputy Mayor Arita Embleton, Director of Sport Christopher Jones and GCF President Horace Burrowes among other officials, 8 year-old Jaden John pedaled to victory in the 8 and Under BMX race.

Winning the sprint home for second place was 7 year-old Christopher Edmonds with 5 year-old Kareem Welcome crossing the line for third.

The Girls Under-10 contest was a two-way battle between Maliah Dos Santos and Trinika McDonald with Dos Santos winning comfortably. In the Boys Under-12 contest, emerging as the winner was David Moses who rode away from Daniel Douglas and Michael Joseph in that order.

More known for his exploits as a footballer, Ian Gomes showed his ability as a multi talented athlete when he won the Boys Under-15 BMX showdown from Orin Alleyne and Keanu Moore, while the Boys Under-15 Upright clash was taken by Ezekiel King in style from Eugene Baptiste and Omario Lewis.

Apart from being presented with water bottles compliments of GCF President Horace Burrowes, some of the riders also received helmets, uniforms, medals (top three) among other items. Burrowes said that he was very pleased with the turn out and the commitment shown by the youths.

He has encouraged some of the leaders in the Town to look at the possibility of forming a club or two to organise the youths and get them

more active on a consistent basis.

Mayor Marshall also joined Burrowes in complimenting all the local riders who came out to make the event a resounding success, whilst thanking the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the many businesses for partnering to make the day a wonderful experience that would be talked about for a very long time to come.

Those contributing were the Speed Boat Association, Lions Club, Hopkinson Mining, Pooran’s Waste Disposal, Limpy Lotto, RMB Investment Inc., and Gary Young. (Franklin Wilson)