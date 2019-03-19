‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

Latest update March 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
the Police Sport Club Ground, Eve Leary in the Police Inter-Divisional competition.
‘A’ Division came out comfortable winners after beating the ‘Music Boys’ 3-0, as they collected the championship Trophy and one hundred ($100,000) thousand dollars prize.
The captain, Constable Marvin Josiah was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was awarded with a trophy and seven thousand dollars ($7,000) for his efforts.
Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Marlon Chapman along with Second-in-Charge ‘A’ Division, Senior Superintendent Rishi Das, and Third-in-Charge ‘A’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton and other ranks met with the players at his Brickdam Office Thursday last, and congratulated them for their exceptional performance.
