‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

On Wednesday last, ‘A’ Division’s Football team (A-Team), commanded by Police Constable 23298 Marvin Josiah competed against the Police Band Room team in the five (5) a side football final at

the Police Sport Club Ground, Eve Leary in the Police Inter-Divisional competition.

‘A’ Division came out comfortable winners after beating the ‘Music Boys’ 3-0, as they collected the championship Trophy and one hundred ($100,000) thousand dollars prize.

The captain, Constable Marvin Josiah was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was awarded with a trophy and seven thousand dollars ($7,000) for his efforts.

Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Marlon Chapman along with Second-in-Charge ‘A’ Division, Senior Superintendent Rishi Das, and Third-in-Charge ‘A’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton and other ranks met with the players at his Brickdam Office Thursday last, and congratulated them for their exceptional performance.