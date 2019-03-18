Woman dies after speeding pickup overturns

Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM

A speeding pickup driver is being blamed for the death of Violet Stephen, 28, of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, who perished after the vehicle in which she was a passenger overturned.
The accident occurred yesterday at around 02:30hrs along the Tabatinga Public Road, Lethem.
The pick-up bearing registration number PWW 9907 was allegedly driven by a 32-year-old resident of Belfield, East Coast Demerara.
Police in a statement indicated that the driver of the motor pick-up, who is said to be a court clerk attached to the Lethem Magistrates Court was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Tabatinga Public Road at a fast rate of speed.
The vehicle contained 10 persons. Three were seated in the cab and seven, including Violet Stephen, were sitting or standing in the tray.
According to the press release the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned over on its left side. The persons in the tray were thrown some distance and sustained injuries.
They were all picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital. Stephen reportedly died while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Two others, Ronaldo Bento and David Coates, were hospitalised. The other persons involved in the accident were treated and sent away. The driver, who was unhurt, was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation.

