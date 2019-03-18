Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament…Wilshire keeps top spot in Category ‘A’

Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM
The final day of the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament closed off yesterday with Shomari Wiltshire keeping the top spot of Category A. Samuel Ince-Carvalhal earned runner up with Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey taking third and fourth respectively.
It was a busy afternoon at the Georgetown Club and the crowds were not disappointed as some close matches captivated the audience. The Alphonso/Verwey anticipated battle played out with both boys exhibiting a superior level of squash. Passions were as high in the audience as on the court as they rallied through a 4 set match. Each of the boys executed a whole range of shots that tested the other and pushed them beyond their usual capabilities. It was a pleasure to watch the outstanding performances from the youngsters as Alphonso managed to keep ahead for a 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8 victory.
The most thrilling match came from Category C as Zachary Persaud and Louis DaSilva battled for first and second place. Persuad seemed to come into his own during this tournament as his previous training manifested itself and he turned out a solid basic game of good lengths and sharp drops. DaSilva rose to the challenge and showed improved retrieval skills as he answered Persaud. The five-game match showed both boys enhanced level of play but it was Persaud who reigned triumphant in an 11/9, 11/7, 9/11. 9/11, 11/8 result.
Cousins Grant and Christiana Fernandes had another close bout in category F. They went on court with a mission and it was a real fight for the win from the young athletes. Grant just pipped the post for a 9/11, 11/9, 11/9 win.
Special awards were given to out to commend some of the players; Most Improved Girl Christiana Fernandes, Most Improved Boy Kayden Pynaendy, Most Outstanding Girl Shriya Persaud, Most Outstanding Boy Zachary Persaud.
The GSA thanked Toucan Distributors for their longstanding sponsorship of the sport in Guyana.
Category A
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/3, 11/3, 11/7
Michael Alphonso defeated Nicholas Verwey 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8
Category C
Zachary Persaud defeated Louis DaSilva 11/9, 11/7, 9/11, 11/9, 11/8
Category D
Lajuan Munroe defeated Nathan Rahaman 13/11, 4/11, 11/8, 4/11, 12/10
Joshua Verwey defeated Teija Edwards 11/4, 11/0, 11/1
Category E
Dhiren Persaud defeated Rayad Boyce 5/11, 12/10, 11/4.0
Category F
Kaden Pynaendy defeated Safirah Summer 13/15, 11/6. 11/7
Noah Rahaman defeated Mailia Maikoo 11/8, 8/11, 11/6
Grant Fernandes defeated Christiana Fernandes 9/11, 11/9, 11/9
Category G
Romero Muniram defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/9, 11/1
Abhinav Singh defeated Tristan Seereeram 11/6, 8/11, 11/6
Category H
Mathew Daby defeated Tianna Gomes 10/12, 12/10, 11/8
Shriya Persaud defeated Solomon Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 6/11, 11/3
Jnae Singh defeated Eli Goveia 11/4, 11/3
Shriyah Persaud defeated Eli Gouveia 11/4, 11/3
Overall Results
Category A
WINNER Shomari Wiltshire
SECOND PLACE Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
THIRD PLACE Michael Alphonso
FOURTH Nicholas Verwey
Category B
WINNER Abosaide Cadogan
SECOND PLACE Ethan Jonas
THIRD PLACE Mohryan Baksh
FOURTH PLACE Lucas Jonas
Category C
WINNER Zachary Persaud
SECOND PLACE Louis DaSilva
THIRD PLACE Shiloh Asregado
Category D
WINNER Nathan Rahaman
SECOND PLACE Joshua Verwey
THIRD PLACE Lajuan Munroe
FOURTH PLACE Teija Edwards
Category E
WINNER Dhiren Persaud
SECOND PLACE Rayad Boyce
THIRD PLACE Lucas Persaud
FOURTH PLACE Arvin Seelall
FIFTH PLACE Aishani Persaud
Category F
WINNER Kaden Pynaendy
SECOND PLACE Grant Fernandes
THIRD PLACE Christiana Fernandes
FOURTH PLACE Matthew Spooner
FIFTH PLACE Noah Rahaman
Category G
WINNER Romero Muniram
SECOND PLACE Abinav Singh
THIRD PLACE Brenno DaSilva
FOURTH PLACE Tristan Seereeram
Category H
WINNER Shriya Persaud
SECOND PLACE Matthew Daby
THIRD PLACE Tiana Gomes
FOURTH PLACE Solomon Ince-Carvalhal
FIFTH PLACE Jnae Singh
Most Improved Girl Christiana Fernandes
Most Improved Boy Kayden Pynaendy
Most Outstanding Girl Shriya Persaud
Most Outstanding Boy Zachary Persaud
Mar 18, 2019In front of a turnout that has become recogniseable with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competitions, defending champions Trafalgar eased to comfortable 2-0 win over host New Amsterdam Kings...
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
One of the most important scholarly books to be published the past twenty years is “Capital in the 21st Century”... more
The multinational corporation, both in the periods before and after Independence, has been the symbol of that exploitation.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]