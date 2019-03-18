Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament…Wilshire keeps top spot in Category ‘A’

The final day of the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament closed off yesterday with Shomari Wiltshire keeping the top spot of Category A. Samuel Ince-Carvalhal earned runner up with Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey taking third and fourth respectively.

It was a busy afternoon at the Georgetown Club and the crowds were not disappointed as some close matches captivated the audience. The Alphonso/Verwey anticipated battle played out with both boys exhibiting a superior level of squash. Passions were as high in the audience as on the court as they rallied through a 4 set match. Each of the boys executed a whole range of shots that tested the other and pushed them beyond their usual capabilities. It was a pleasure to watch the outstanding performances from the youngsters as Alphonso managed to keep ahead for a 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8 victory.

The most thrilling match came from Category C as Zachary Persaud and Louis DaSilva battled for first and second place. Persuad seemed to come into his own during this tournament as his previous training manifested itself and he turned out a solid basic game of good lengths and sharp drops. DaSilva rose to the challenge and showed improved retrieval skills as he answered Persaud. The five-game match showed both boys enhanced level of play but it was Persaud who reigned triumphant in an 11/9, 11/7, 9/11. 9/11, 11/8 result.

Cousins Grant and Christiana Fernandes had another close bout in category F. They went on court with a mission and it was a real fight for the win from the young athletes. Grant just pipped the post for a 9/11, 11/9, 11/9 win.

Special awards were given to out to commend some of the players; Most Improved Girl Christiana Fernandes, Most Improved Boy Kayden Pynaendy, Most Outstanding Girl Shriya Persaud, Most Outstanding Boy Zachary Persaud.

The GSA thanked Toucan Distributors for their longstanding sponsorship of the sport in Guyana.

Category A

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/3, 11/3, 11/7

Michael Alphonso defeated Nicholas Verwey 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8

Category C

Zachary Persaud defeated Louis DaSilva 11/9, 11/7, 9/11, 11/9, 11/8

Category D

Lajuan Munroe defeated Nathan Rahaman 13/11, 4/11, 11/8, 4/11, 12/10

Joshua Verwey defeated Teija Edwards 11/4, 11/0, 11/1

Category E

Dhiren Persaud defeated Rayad Boyce 5/11, 12/10, 11/4.0

Category F

Kaden Pynaendy defeated Safirah Summer 13/15, 11/6. 11/7

Noah Rahaman defeated Mailia Maikoo 11/8, 8/11, 11/6

Grant Fernandes defeated Christiana Fernandes 9/11, 11/9, 11/9

Category G

Romero Muniram defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/9, 11/1

Abhinav Singh defeated Tristan Seereeram 11/6, 8/11, 11/6

Category H

Mathew Daby defeated Tianna Gomes 10/12, 12/10, 11/8

Shriya Persaud defeated Solomon Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 6/11, 11/3

Shriyah Persaud defeated Eli Gouveia 11/4, 11/3

Overall Results

Category A

WINNER Shomari Wiltshire

SECOND PLACE Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

THIRD PLACE Michael Alphonso

FOURTH Nicholas Verwey

Category B

WINNER Abosaide Cadogan

SECOND PLACE Ethan Jonas

THIRD PLACE Mohryan Baksh

FOURTH PLACE Lucas Jonas

Category C

WINNER Zachary Persaud

SECOND PLACE Louis DaSilva

THIRD PLACE Shiloh Asregado

Category D

WINNER Nathan Rahaman

SECOND PLACE Joshua Verwey

THIRD PLACE Lajuan Munroe

FOURTH PLACE Teija Edwards

Category E

WINNER Dhiren Persaud

SECOND PLACE Rayad Boyce

THIRD PLACE Lucas Persaud

FOURTH PLACE Arvin Seelall

FIFTH PLACE Aishani Persaud

Category F

WINNER Kaden Pynaendy

SECOND PLACE Grant Fernandes

THIRD PLACE Christiana Fernandes

FOURTH PLACE Matthew Spooner

FIFTH PLACE Noah Rahaman

Category G

WINNER Romero Muniram

SECOND PLACE Abinav Singh

THIRD PLACE Brenno DaSilva

FOURTH PLACE Tristan Seereeram

Category H

WINNER Shriya Persaud

SECOND PLACE Matthew Daby

THIRD PLACE Tiana Gomes

FOURTH PLACE Solomon Ince-Carvalhal

FIFTH PLACE Jnae Singh

Most Improved Girl Christiana Fernandes

Most Improved Boy Kayden Pynaendy

Most Outstanding Girl Shriya Persaud

Most Outstanding Boy Zachary Persaud