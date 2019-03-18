Teen drowns in Berbice River during ‘last swim’

The body of 14-year-old Brandon Munsie of Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village was discovered at around 13.30 hrs yesterday along the Blairmont foreshore, three days after he vanished while taking a ‘last swim.’

This was confirmed by a relative of the teen who disappeared near Crab Island, located at the mouth of the Berbice River.

His uncle, Satrohan “Bluey” Madray, had said that his nephew left to swim on Thursday with several of his friends but they returned without his nephew and relayed that he went to take a “last swim” in the river but had not been seen since.

The friends were all detained but were subsequently released.

Madray said the teen after heading out with friends on Thursday to swim, a considerable amount of time had elapsed but there was no sight of him, “when it reach like 8:00 in the night I asked his mother where is he, she said he didn’t come home as yet. I wanted to know where is he so I went by the koker but nobody told me anything. Is when the police come with a boy asking for the mother, is then I hear that was 12 of them go at the shell beach but my nephew don’t know to swim so I got to understand that he plunge and when he plunge, he go down under the water and come up back and raise up he hands.”

Madray said that it is hard for him to comprehend how 12 persons were present and could not rescue his nephew.

“I can’t believe that is what really happened..because if they say they are his friends, one must save one”.