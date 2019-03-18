Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRFU 2019 season opener…Vice President’s XVs trump President’s 27-10

Mar 18, 2019 Sports 0

One week prior to the commencement of the Bounty Farm XVs 2019, the Guyana Rugby Football Union officially opened the season with an intra-squad game on Saturday at the National Park’s Athletics track.

Rondell McArthur (no. 3) on one of his many unsuccessful solo runs for President’s Select on Saturday afternoon. (Calvin Chapman photo)

The two sides, Vice President and President’s select, had an entertaining scrum but the Vice President’s were victorious after the points were tallied.
Five players scored one try each for the winners and those individuals were Sorren Cox, Clive Prowell, Elwin Chase, Peabo Hamilton and Jamal Darrel. Tyrese Prescott kicked the only successful conversion of the entire match.
For losers, Lance Adonis and O’Neil Charles scored one try each.
With at least two matches against international teams slated for April and May, the GRFU is looking to get their players mobilised.
Guyana is slated to host debutants Guadeloupe on April 27th in the RAN South Zone Championships final with the winner playing Bermuda for the overall championship honours as well as the right to play the loser of the Mexico vs. Cayman Islands match later in the year for promotion into the Americas Challenge Championships. Should Guyana defeat Guadeloupe they will host North Zone winners Bermuda (who defeated Jamaica 43 – 14) at home the following month of May.
Following the International Game(s) vs. Guadeloupe and possibly Bermuda, the Bounty Farm XVs competition first round will take a break in May to commence the Sevens preparations with the Banks DIH Sevens commencing. This will be followed by several corporate sponsored Sevens competitions building up to the 2019 RAN Sevens Championships which will run from July 7th – 8th, followed by the Pan American Games Rugby Sevens championships in July 27th.

 

More in this category

Sports

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Trafalgar disappoints Kings fans, retains crown

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Mar 18, 2019

In front of a turnout that has become recogniseable with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competitions, defending champions Trafalgar eased to comfortable 2-0 win over host New Amsterdam Kings...
Read More
Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament…Wilshire keeps top spot in Category ‘A’

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level...

Mar 18, 2019

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and Shallow

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and...

Mar 18, 2019

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey League…Bounty GCC edge Pepsi Hikers for 2019 title

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey...

Mar 18, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament…Boyce’s 65, 3-Wkt-hauls from Walters, Mohammed give T&T win over Guyana

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 18, 2019

Positive impact on community created – DoS Christopher Jones

Positive impact on community created – DoS...

Mar 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is getting shafted

    The multinational corporation, both in the periods before and after Independence, has been the symbol of that exploitation.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]