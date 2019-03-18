GRFU 2019 season opener…Vice President’s XVs trump President’s 27-10

Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM
One week prior to the commencement of the Bounty Farm XVs 2019, the Guyana Rugby Football Union officially opened the season with an intra-squad game on Saturday at the National Park’s Athletics track.
The two sides, Vice President and President’s select, had an entertaining scrum but the Vice President’s were victorious after the points were tallied.
Five players scored one try each for the winners and those individuals were Sorren Cox, Clive Prowell, Elwin Chase, Peabo Hamilton and Jamal Darrel. Tyrese Prescott kicked the only successful conversion of the entire match.
For losers, Lance Adonis and O’Neil Charles scored one try each.
With at least two matches against international teams slated for April and May, the GRFU is looking to get their players mobilised.
Guyana is slated to host debutants Guadeloupe on April 27th in the RAN South Zone Championships final with the winner playing Bermuda for the overall championship honours as well as the right to play the loser of the Mexico vs. Cayman Islands match later in the year for promotion into the Americas Challenge Championships. Should Guyana defeat Guadeloupe they will host North Zone winners Bermuda (who defeated Jamaica 43 – 14) at home the following month of May.
Following the International Game(s) vs. Guadeloupe and possibly Bermuda, the Bounty Farm XVs competition first round will take a break in May to commence the Sevens preparations with the Banks DIH Sevens commencing. This will be followed by several corporate sponsored Sevens competitions building up to the 2019 RAN Sevens Championships which will run from July 7th – 8th, followed by the Pan American Games Rugby Sevens championships in July 27th.
