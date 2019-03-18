From the garden to the pot…Lallbachan’s love of planting keeps him healthy and is an income earner

Grove, East Bank Demerara resident Lallbachan is using his love for the soil to stay healthy and earn a few dollars.

Lallbachan, who works in the construction industry, has used a small plot of land to cultivate a variety of crops including pumpkins, squash, boulanger, bora, karela, and plantains and bananas.

The love of gardening began at an early age, when he lived at Lima, Essequibo, where he helped his father plant the family’s large plot.

He’s in his garden daily from as early as five a.m.

“It (gardening) keeps you fit, and I earn a few dollars for the house and to buy my pesticides for my plants.”

The only fertilizers he uses are cow and chicken manure.

This ensures that his harvest is not tainted by large doses of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.