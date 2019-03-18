Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament…Boyce’s 65, 3-Wkt-hauls from Walters, Mohammed give T&T win over Guyana

Campbelle 45 in vain

By Sean Devers

Guyana, who finished third last year, began their Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50cricket tournament inauspiciously when they were beaten by 69 runs by Trinidad in the opening round at Providence yesterday.

Player-of-the-Match 21-year-old Trinidad West Indies Women’s batsman Reniece Boyce stroked an unbeaten 65 from 90 balls decorated with eight boundaries.

The aggressive right-hander shared in an unfinished 64-run eighth wicket stand with Samantha Bissoon who slammed an undefeated 29-ball 35 with four fours after Stacyann King had reached the boundary four times in a fluent 40-ball 28 as the Trinis reached 221-7 when the 50 overs expired.

Left-arm West Indies pacer Erva Giddings (2-34) and Pacer Akaze Thompson (2-46) were the main wicket-takers for Guyana who crashed to 152 all out in 46.4 overs.

Only 26-year-old West Indies batsman and Guyana Captain Shemaine Campbelle, who made 45 from 77 balls with five fours and added 57 runs for the third wicket with Sheneta Grimmond who reached the ropes twice in her 44-ball 25, offered top order resistance.

However, pacers Cherry-Ann Frazer (20) and Giddings (18) of the other batsmen, reached double figures on a flat track and fast outfield in overcast conditions which produced a 15-mininte stoppage for rain with the local lasses on 138-8 from 40 overs.

West Indies off-spinner Anissa Mohammed had 3-32, while off-spinner Felicia Walters took 3-21.

The Girls from Carnival Country quickly lost Walters for a duck when she was bowled by Giddings, who also removed West Indies batsman Britney Cooper without scoring to leave the score on 2-1 in the first over in sweltering heat.

Rachel Vincent (17) and elegant left-hander Stacyann King joined forces in ‘operation rebuild’ and brought up the 50.

King, who lofted Frazer over cover and drove her royally down the ground for four and the partnership began to blossom before Vincent was trapped LBW to Thompson at 61-3.

A good size gathering of mostly females in the Green Stand watched as Thompson struck again when she bowled King after she had a confident LBW appeal turned down in the previous over.

Skipper Mellissa Aguilera (7) was trapped LBW to spinner Sheneta Grimmond at 70-5 before the pugnacious Boyce, in her third tournament at this level, played some delightful shots and reached her maiden fifty with a powerful hit to the ropes at long-on off left-arm spinner Kaysia Shultz before celebrating the land mark with a disdainful pull when the 21-year-old Shultz bowled short, next ball.

Leeann Kirby (21) also attacked the Guyanese bowlers but with the stand worth 48, she was taken at long-off trying to hit Phaffiana Millington for what would have been the game’s only six.

Mohammed joined Boyce at 118-6 and played some nice shots before she missed a slog-sweep at Shultz and was bowled for 20.

Boyce continued to go after the bowlers and found a useful partner in Bissoon as they took the score past 200; both remaining unbeaten.

Guyana began their reply with dark threating clouds drifting over the Providence Stadium and soon lost Melani Henry (5); bowled by Mohammed who opened the bowling.

But from 15-1, Campbelle and Grimmond batted positively to keep Guyana’s hopes alive.

Campbelle drove Mohammed magnificently past wide mid-off for four, while Grimmond flicked pacer Canesha Isaacs for another boundary before Grimmond departed at 72-2 to trigger a collapse which saw five wickets falling for 18 runs as the off-spin pair of Walters and Mohammed struck telling blows.

But Campbelle was running out of partners and when Frazer (20) was removed by Walters at 123-7 and Campbelle seemed very unlucky to be given run out by Umpire Kelman Kowlesser at 132-8 it was all over bar the shouting.

The rain delay only prolonged the agony and soon after the resumption Mohammed bowled Giddings (18) before the last wicket fell for a duck as Guyana, who face Barbados at Everest in their next match on Tuesday, were all out.