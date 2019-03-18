CNL – Tower Suites distribute tickets to Boys and Girls from Tiger Bay Area

Ahead of this Saturday’s huge clash between Guyana’s Golden Jaguars and Belize at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, the new Management of Tower Suites yesterday distributed thirty (30) tickets for the match to boys and girls of the Tiger Bay community.

Accompanying Tower Suites Representative Adepemo Peters and colleagues to share out the tickets was Guyana Football Federation President, Wayne Forde who complimented the business entity for a fine gesture that will allow the kids to be a part of history on Saturday.

Peters said they were very pleased to present the tickets to the boys and girls of Tiger Bay as a number of them also play the sport and have expressed joy that Tower Suites decided to surprise them.

Tickets for the match are being sold at $1500 at Andrews Supermarket (Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt), The Guinness Bar (Durban Street), West Indian Sports Complex (Robb Street), Nice Restaurante (Status Hotel, Croal Street), Pegasus Hotel Guyana, KFC Outlets (Regent Street & Mandela Avenue), Dad’s Fish Shop (Den Amstel) and Patsy Food Court and Bar (Linden Soesdyke Junction).

Fan jerseys are also available at the GFF Secretariat at a cost of G $5,000. Guyana will play Belize from 18:30hrs on Saturday.