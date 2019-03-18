Child molesters getting a real prison welcome

Two years go Ram Jattan see de jails was overcrowded. He talk to Soulja Bai ad dem decide that dem can’t build more jails. But that didn’t mean people must pack up inside more and more.

Dem prisoners start one fire and bun down a block one year. Eighteen of dem dead. De next year dem bun down de jail. Ram Jattan call fuh an inquiry and de conclusion was that de jail had too much people. Right away Soulja Bai ad Rum Jattan decide that dem gun send fewer people to jail.

That is how people start to talk bout alternative sentencing. That mean instead of sentencing people to jail give dem anodda penalty.

Of course dem men who like trouble li’l children jump to de conclusion that dem wouldn’t go to jail. But this country don’t have alternative sentencing fuh such people. In some country de law woulda allow people to cut off de thing that dem use pun dem li’l children.

Guyana got a human rights commission even if it is only one person suh de country still sending such people to jail. Going to jail is one thing but is wha does happen in de jail.

Dem boys hear bout a reception committee inside de jail. De committee got some big strong man who ain’t had a woman fuh years suh dem thirsty. Dem does welcome de new inmate wid a smile.

Of late nuff of dem children molesters been going to jail suh dem big strong men ain’t thirsty no more.

De news don’t come out but nuff of dem men actually tun hen. Some of dem wish dem was never born. Dem does swear not to trouble no more Ii’l children but of course dem got to live in de jail till dem really can’t trouble no body.

Dem boys see one de odda day. He spend so long in de jail that he can’t even recognize de outside world. And at de same time he can’t complain about constipation.

Talk half and lef people children alone.